Hours of Service relief extends to B.C., Yukon emergency response work

Transport Canada is extending Hours of Service exemptions to truck drivers who are supporting emergency responses linked to wildfires in British Columbia and Yukon.

The announcement came Friday, on the heels of a similar move for those involved in emergency efforts in Alberta and Northwest Territories.

Those using the exemption will need to write the provincial Hours of Service director in their base jurisdiction about the intention, and provide documents relating to the commercial vehicles to be operated, plate numbers, driver names and licence information, Transport Canada says.

The hours still need to be tracked, and any safety fitness certificates need to be valid, among other requirements.

N.W.T officials say a fire that’s forced the evacuation of Yellowknife didn’t grow much yesterday and is still about 15 kilometres away from the capital, but the fight is expected to become more difficult as temperatures rise this week.

Across B.C., approximately 30,000 people are under evacuation orders, including more than 10,000 in the central Okanagan area.

Fire chiefs say the fight against devastating wildfires on both sides of Lake Okanagan has turned a corner.

West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund says things are looking better for the 500 firefighters battling the McDougall Creek blaze and it’s now possible to begin talking about recovery.

The Hours of Service exemptions are valid until Sept. 30, or when canceled in writing by the federal transport minister.