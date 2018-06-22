Hours of Service violations down since ELD rollout: FMCSA

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Hours of Service (HoS) violations are down in the United States since the introduction of electronic logging devices (ELDs) says the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA).

FMCSA numbers show a marked decrease in violations on inspected vehicles with 1.19% of inspected drivers showing at least on violation per week before the Dec. 18 rollout of mandatory ELD regulations, and just 0.85% of drivers having the same violations between Dec 18, 2017 and April 1, 2018.

April 1 marks the end of the soft rollout period during which drivers who were non-compliant with the mandate received warnings but not fines. HoS violations were still enforced during the soft rollout period.

HoS violations dropped again to just 0.64% of drivers in May 2018. FMCSA numbers say that amounts to just under 2,000 violations compared with just under 4,000 for the same month last year.

The federal administration announced it will begin releasing a new HoS violations graphic with updated numbers each month going forward.

Canadian carriers have been watching the U.S. ELD rollout with interest, as a similar mandate is prepared for this side of the border, with implementation expected as early as 2019.

Called “Improving Safety Through Technology,” the FMCSA infographic is available online here.