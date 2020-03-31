How will Covid-19 affect truck driver demand?
TORONTO, Ont. – There will be layoffs during the economic downturn brought about by Covid-19, but Trucking HR Canada continues to sound the alarm about a truck driver shortage.
In a briefing prepared for Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC), the organization cites anecdotal reports of aging truck drivers who are leaving jobs because of worries about exposure to the virus, and it stresses the need to ensure enough drivers are on the job when the economy recovers.
“We’re seeing a lot of layoffs. We’re seeing a lot of older drivers exiting,” says CEO Angela Splinter.
A “disproportionate” number of Canada’s truck drivers are above 45, which puts them in an age group at a greater risk of experiencing complications of Covid-19, the ESDC briefing notes. More than 60% of today’s drivers are over 45; 30% are over 55.
“We’re seeing a lot of layoffs. We’re seeing a lot of older drivers exiting.”– Angela Splinter, Trucking HR Canada
Some fleets have already reported an increase in turnover among drivers over the age of 65.
“Fleets are reporting that some drivers are saying ‘Now is the time for me to retire’ or ‘My family thinks my age makes me more vulnerable – I’m quitting.’ This is forcing fleets to recruit at a time when folks are tentative about changing jobs,” the briefing concludes.
It’s not the only way that older drivers could affect the supply and demand for personnel. Those who are hit by temporary layoffs may decide not to return to trucking once the economy begins to recover. Then again, others may decide to stay on the job longer than expected as they look to offset losses in retirement savings, the briefing says.
Preparing for post-Covid-19
“We have to do what we can now to help the industry be ready post-Covid-19,” Splinter says.
Only weeks ago, Trucking HR Canada and the Conference Board of Canada projected the nation would be short 25,000 truck drivers as early as 2023, representing a 25% increase over the unfilled job vacancies in 2019.
The organization is reviewing its forecasting models to see what numbers are expected following an economic downturn relating to Covid-19.
It’s hard to speculate how the supply chain will respond to the recent surge in demand for consumer goods, food and sanitation products, the ESDC briefing concludes, referring to pressure that emerged when the World Health Organization designated Covid-19 as a global pandemic.
“Although a national economic recession would dramatically alter labor demand across key trucking and logistics operations, the number of complex variables at play in the sector remain in flux, including how, where and when the Covid-19 event will impact the industry.”
“Ebbs in the economy will not necessarily ‘solve’ the driver shortage.”– Trucking HR Canada
While a recession would temporarily lower the demand for trucking industry workers, that could mask the severity of the driver shortage, the briefing adds. “Ebbs in the economy will not necessarily ‘solve’ the driver shortage. Rather, the driver shortage presents itself as an ongoing perennial concern.”
While Alberta experienced an economic downturn between 2015 and 2018, for example, the number of truck driver job vacancies surged when the provincial economy began to recover.
Some sectors could face bigger shortages than others, Trucking HR Canada adds, offering examples of local delivery drivers who are needed to support e-commerce and grocery services.
Longhaul drivers needed
The need for longhaul drivers is seen to be particularly troubling.
“While truck drivers represent 46% of the industry, they account for a startling 63% of its job vacancies. The total number of truck driver vacancies in Canada has increased over 138% between 2016 and the first three quarters of 2019 – climbing from 8,600 to 20,500 during this timeframe. Most concerning is that the vacancy rate for longhaul truck drivers was 9.4%,” the briefing says.
“Without action — and contrary to the views of outsiders who feel that labor shortages will alleviate themselves — the analysis suggests that vacancies for truck drivers and other key occupations will only get worse in the next three to five years. In turn, this situation will not only impede the operations of Canada’s trucking and logistics sector, but also disrupt the integrated supply chain that flows between industries, consumers and international markets.”
But the tougher economy could present an opportunity to help address the labor need. New workers could be attracted to trucking jobs because of slowdowns in other sectors, Trucking HR Canada says
“There is little doubt that once the crisis starts to subside and economic activity starts back up again, there will be a sudden upswing in the demand for transportation and trucking services.”
Have your say
We won't publish or share your data
How about you ask the drivers like me that are not planning on going anywhere been at the front line of ever problem helping people get there stuff and still live a normal life.
I’ve suffered 4 about of cancer 9/11 victim still here doing what I do best just ashame that Tim Hortons doesn’t service the drivers if they come to the drive thru window. As for drivers being out of work sorry to see it but might just weed out the bad ones.
Until drivers start to receive a salary in time and not for miles, until drivers see prospects in this business, until the salary is tied to a price index, companies will have to bring foreign drivers because Canadians do not want to work 24/7 for 250-280 $ for 24 hours.
From the calculation of the salary for the time, drivers earn less than the minimum salary.
Are you ready to come to work for a week, sleep in the office, go home after seven days of work, work 12-14 hours a day and earn $ 280 per day? So why be surprised that there are no drivers?
Miser pays twice.
By salary I assume you mean a wage, they are not the same or interchangeable
There will be no shortage of truck drivers if people will get better pay and if government will pass a law that no shipper and receiver can refuse to provide washrooms to truckers . More truck rest areas and parking spaces are required too . If Single owner operators can get some subsidies for DEF system .
Maybe it’s time carriers stand up for their drivers regarding they way they are treated by shippers and receivers.
Maybe it’s time carriers charged rates that reflect their true costs and expected profits margins.
The end result may be carriers being able to compensate drivers for the work they do.
If carriers want professional drivers they have to treat them like professionals and compensate them accordingly.
There will be a shortage of professional drivers as long as this industry is ruled by corporate greed!
But still no one can point to the dock where freight is sitting unable to be moved due to a lack of drivers
Good news indeed. 50% driver shortage should improve minimum wages for truckers. The sooner this ponzie scheme collapses the better.