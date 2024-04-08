Howe takes on president’s role at Motion
Genuine Parts Company (GPC), an automotive and industrial replacement parts distributor, has named James F. Howe as president of Motion, the company’s industrial business.
Howe has worked at Motion for nearly 30 years.
Most recently, he served as the executive vice-president and chief commercial and technology officer.
Howe’s experience includes overseeing e-commerce, strategic pricing, sales, corporate accounts, and human resources aspects of the business. He will continue to report to Randy Breaux, group president, GPC North America.
