HTC names new regional sales manager for Eastern Canada

TORONTO, Ont. – Huayi Tire Canada (HTC) named Robert Vetter as its new regional sales manager for Eastern Canada.

Vetter brings close to 50 years of experience in the Canadian tire industry to his new position. He began as a tire specialist truck and bus and held many positions including territory manager, general manager, and director of sales.

“Robert is an invaluable asset to HTC. His extensive knowledge of the tire industry will serve our customers well in his new role as RSM,” said John Hagg, vice-president of sales and operations, for HTC.

“I am honored and enthusiastic about the opportunity to expand HTC market share throughout Eastern Canada,” Vetter said.