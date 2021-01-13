Hyliion appoints Sherri Baker CFO

Hyliion has appointed Sherri Baker chief financial officer, the company announced Tuesday.

Hyliion, which offers electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 commercial vehicles, said she will succeed Greg Van de Vere, who is retiring next month.

Sherri Baker. (Photo: Hyliion)

As CFO, Baker will oversee Hyliion’s financial operations and strategy, including financial planning and analysis, accounting, treasury, tax and investor relations.

Baker has nearly two decades of finance and accounting leadership experience as well as a strong understanding of investor relations, mergers and acquisitions, and manufacturing operations, the company said.

She most recently served as senior vice-president and CFO at PGT Innovations, a publicly traded company.

“Sherri joins Hyliion at a truly exciting time for the company as we accelerate our commercialization strategy and scale the business,” said Thomas Healy, founder and CEO of Hyliion.

“With extensive experience in senior financial leadership roles, Sherri has a proven track record of helping to drive profitable business growth and will play a critical role in Hyliion’s success.”

Baker has a masters degree in accounting from the University of North Texas.

Hyliion’s powertrain solutions are designed to be installed on most Class 8 commercial vehicles.