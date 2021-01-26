Hyliion has a new marketing chief

Hyliion has appointed Matthew Loos senior vice-president of marketing, the company said Tuesday.

Loos will oversee Hyliion’s strategic marketing initiatives, it said.

Matthew Loos. (Photo: Hyliion)

He has more than 20 years of marketing and sales leadership experience.

Most recently, Loos was vice-president of marketing and sales effectiveness at Terminix.

Prior to that he worked at Bridgestone Americas.

“He has a proven track record of driving profitable growth through short and long-term marketing strategies, which will benefit Hyliion greatly as we continue to grow in exciting ways,” said Thomas Healy, founder and CEO of Hyliion.

Hyliion offers electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 commercial vehicles.

They are designed to be installed on most Class 8 commercial vehicles.