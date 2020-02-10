Hyster Co. launches new ergonomic cab

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Lift trucks maker Hyster Co. is introducing a new cabin and control system for its Big Truck range, the company announced Monday.

The new cabin has ergonomic, productivity-enhancing features in an efficient, cockpit-style design, it said.

Operators can access key information directly through the seven-inch integrated performance display, and even run diagnostics and view truck performance — all without connecting a computer.

“The new cab combines traditional ergonomic fundamentals with the latest technology advances,” said Lyndle McCurley, vice-president of Big Trucks.

“The tools and design of this new cabin can help boost labor efficiency and keep operators more comfortable and focused all shift long.”

The new cab is available on Hyster H190-360XD, H360XD36 and H360XD48 truck models.

A division of Hyster-Yale Group, Hyster Co. is a leading lift truck designer and manufacturer. It offers 130 lift truck models configured for gasoline, LPG, diesel and electric power.