Industry suppliers supporting U.S. military veterans

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Four industry suppliers have teamed up to support wounded U.S. military veterans.

Phillips Industries, Meritor, SAF-Holland, and Minimizer, say they have come together to support the Wyakin Foundation, to raise awareness throughout the trucking industry about veteran transition and education. They’ll be raising awareness of the program at Heavy-Duty Aftermarket Week in Las Vegas, Nev., next week.

“The commercial vehicle industry has lived up to its reputation as an industry that gives back,” said Brent Taylor, executive director of the Wyakin Foundation. “The generosity of our industry partners is changing lives.”