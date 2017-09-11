International Truck to roll out A26 training tour in 2018

LISLE, Ill. — International Truck is taking the new International A26 12.4L engine on the road to dealers throughout the United States and Canada with the launch of its International A26 Mobile Training Tour.

The tour will visit more than 100 International Truck dealer locations. Professional trainers will demonstrate increased fuel efficiency, reduced noise, lower weight, and proven uptime as they teach the ins and outs of the engine.

“Since its introduction, the International A26 engine has continued to impress with its outstanding fuel economy and light weight while providing the highest level of uptime for our customers,” said Michael Cancelliere, president, Truck and Parts. “We are excited for our dealers and customers to learn just how impressive this engine is firsthand.”

The mobile tour will spend two days at each dealer location and provide a series of training sessions which will include hands on engine disassembly and component identification to help arm sales professionals to win in the 13L market. In addition, many dealerships will also be holding A26 engine customer training events concurrent with sales training.

“This program offers a thorough educational experience for our dealership sales professionals that will undoubtedly provide the knowledge necessary to sell with confidence,” said Mark Johnson, vice president, Marketing. “This series of high-touch learning events will provide a clear roadmap to building excitement and momentum across North America around our new International A26 engine.”

The tour consists of two trailers and is scheduled to run though the spring of 2018.