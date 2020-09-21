Isaac to host virtual user conference

SAINT-BRUNO-DE-MONTARVILLE, Que. – Isaac Instruments will hold its annual user conference virtually this year, the company announced Monday.

The Nov. 17-18 conference will feature a diverse program and networking sessions, in both English and French.

Source: Isaac Instruments

“We chose to organize a virtual user conference to protect the health of our employees, clients and partners,” said Jacques DeLarochelliere, president of Isaac Instruments.

“The reality of social distancing has propelled the use of technology and the adoption of automated processes for many carriers. As always, we want our users to take full advantage of the Isaac solution capabilities for optimizing their operations.”

The company said several new features are being introduced this year.

Click here to register or view the full program.