Patrick Smith

Cross-border driver

Conray-Dymond Truck Lines

New Liskeard, Ont.

This is one in a series of interviews with frontline workers as Today’s Trucking celebrates National Trucking Week, Sept. 5-11.

What can you tell us about your job and the work it includes?

I pull B-trains out of Northern Ontario, all throughout Canada and the U.S. The work entails lots of strapping and tarping, then trying to make it through the hustle and bustle of the day, dealing with traffic and getting the load delivered on schedule.

How did you come to work in the trucking industry?

I believe it was about 1989 when I got into the industry. I was working as a welder at the time and trying to get my A/Z licence at the same time.

The employer I worked for back then asked me to make a choice, so I decided to begin my career as a truck driver. Since then, I’ve worked as a company driver and an owner-operator.

What do you like the most about your job?

It’s a job where, if you want to work, there’s always work. I’m also drawn to the interaction between people in the industry and the pride we all take in the work we do.

What is the biggest challenge the trucking industry faces today?

The biggest challenge today is overcoming the public perception of truck drivers. The industry itself needs to address this by cleaning up its act.

Why do you think the trucking industry should be celebrated?

I think the industry should be celebrated because everyone in it works hand-in-hand, from the suits to the blue-collar workers. It’s an industry that is as diversified as any other.

We should celebrate all our brethren who drive – past and present.