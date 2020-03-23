TORONTO, Ont. – Millennials, take note. It’s cool to be a trucker now.

Recent studies have suggested that millennials, who are defined as those born between 1980 and 2000, have no interest in a longhaul trucking career.

In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, they may want to reconsider as truck drivers are being applauded for their work.

The prime minister and premiers praise truckers at their daily Covid-19 briefings as the drivers brave the outbreak to keep the supply chain, and the economy, running.

Range of measures

When Ottawa introduced border restrictions last week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was quick to declare that, “Trucking will not be affected”.

The federal government also confirmed that truckers employed in Canada under the temporary foreign workers (TFW) program will still be allowed to cross the border to the U.S. and back.

Similarly, in Ontario, Premier Doug Ford convened a special session of the legislature to amend municipal noise bylaws that restricted deliveries. Now round-the-clock deliveries are allowed in the province.

Both Ontario and Quebec have also taken measures to allow online renewals of driver and vehicle documents.

And, insurers have pledged continued coverage for truckers navigating through the pandemic.

Elsewhere, government agencies, companies and organizations are going the extra mile to make the lives of truckers a bit easier.

In the U.S., the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) said Friday it will not enforce Temporary Operating Authority Registration fees for motor carriers.

That came just days after the agency announced a temporary suspension of some of the hours-of-service (HoS) rules.

In California, the state government has declared truck stops an essential service.

Social media

On social media, hashtags such as #ThankATrucker and #RespectATrucker are popular.

“Had to make a quick run, down the interstate today, and instead of asking truck drivers to blow their horns, my kids decided to just say thanks with this sign out the window,” tweeted Wolf Chronicles.

“Always thankful for you all. Not only in times like these, but every day in this household. Everyday single day,” wrote Blanca Venegas.

And, “Thank a Trucker” campaign launched by the Ontario Trucking Association has attracted appreciation letters from companies such as IKEA, Procter and Gamble and Cascades.

“We value the fantastic work you, as a truck driver, are doing in this extremely challenging situation,” wrote Susanne Waidzunas, global transport and logistics services manager at IKEA.

“You are in the frontline for the benefit of all of us, delivering hospital supplies, food and goods around the clock.”