Jean-Marc Picard to helm CTEA

Jean-Marc Picard, the longtime head of the Atlantic Provinces Trucking Association, will now take on a national role as general manager of the Canadian Transportation Equipment Association (CTEA).

He succeeds Suzy Leveille, who is retiring after holding the role for five years, and formally assumes the position on Oct. 5.

CTEA, originally established as the Canadian Truck Body Equipment Association in 1963, plays a key role in cooperative testing that helps manufacturers meet safety standards, supporting specialty vehicle production.

Picard served the APTA for 12 years.

“We are very pleased to have Jean-Marc join the CTEA as our new general manager, and it’s a bonus he will be able to join us fore our annual conference in Victoria,” said CTEA chairman Blair Norberg.