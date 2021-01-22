Joshi named FMCSA deputy administrator

The U.S. government has appointed transportation consultant Meera Joshi deputy administrator of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA).

She was among a slew of U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) executives named by the Biden Administration on Thursday.

Joshi will replace Wiley Deck.

She has held a number of senior management roles both in the public and private sectors, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Most recently, she was general manager at the New York-based transportation consulting firm Sam Schwartz.

Joshi is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania’s Carey Law School.

Lana Hurdle, deputy assistant secretary for budget and programs, will serve as acting secretary of transportation until secretary-designate Pete Buttigieg is confirmed.

Other key DOT appointments announced Thursday include:

Amit Bose, deputy administrator, Federal Railroad Administration

Ann Carlson, chief counsel, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration

Steve Cliff, deputy administrator, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration

Nuria Fernandez, deputy administrator, Federal Transit Administration

A. Bradley Mims, deputy administrator, Federal Aviation Administration

The agency said the team will work to achieve President Joe Biden’s goals of economic recovery, racial equity and combating climate change.

“This experienced team looks forward to getting right to work on behalf of the American people to deliver on policies and projects that will create jobs, equitably serve all Americans, and meet the climate crisis,” said Carlos Monje Jr., senior adviser to the secretary and acting chief of staff.

“President Biden has been clear: stronger infrastructure is a key to building our country back better than it was before.”