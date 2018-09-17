Jost International names new director of aftermarket business development

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Jost International has promoted Mike Jones to the new position of director of aftermarket business development.

The population of Jost fifth wheels in North America is rapidly approaching 700,000 units. As the number of vehicles with Jost fifth wheels increases, Jones was tapped to focus on developing and managing this important and growing business segment.

Jones joined Jost in 2005 and has been a key contributor to the success of the fifth wheel program in North America. He has 20 years of experience in the trucking industry including time working with independent channels and OES programs in the aftermarket sector.

“The core of Jost’s aftermarket approach is to ensure that vehicle operators have our parts readily available to minimize any downtime when damage or routine rebuilds occur,” said Rich Carroll, vice-president of sales and marketing. “With the significant first fit growth we are experiencing, it’s important to have Mike in a role where he can concentrate on meeting all the demands of the end users. His background, both with our fifth wheels and in the aftermarket, gives him a unique perspective that will benefit our valued customers.”