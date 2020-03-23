Keep “essential service” documents in cross-border trucks: CTA

TORONTO, Ont. – Cross-border drivers are being encouraged to carry copies of a U.S. Department of Homeland Security notice that defines the movement of cargo as “essential travel”.

The Canada-U.S. border was closed to everything but essential travel at midnight on March 20.

The Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA) quotes page 4 of the Notification of Temporary Travel Restrictions Applicable to Land Ports of Entry and Ferries Service Between the United States and Canada. Included in the definition of “essential travel” is “Individuals engaged in lawful cross-border trade (e.g. truck drivers supporting the movement of cargo between the United States and Canada.)”

“It may be useful to keep a copy of this document in your trucks to avoid issues crossing the border with CBP officials,” the Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA) says. “If your driver encounters any issues related to this matter at primary with U.S. officials, i.e. trucks and truck drivers not being deemed essential, please have the driver show this memo and ask to speak with the supervisor on-duty.”

The CTA and American Trucking Associations have both been assured by senior Homeland Security officials that all officers have received the directive, CTA says.