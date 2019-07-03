Kenworth’s Montreal showroom gets a big upgrade

SAINT-LAURENT, Que. – Kenworth has completed a $2.6-million remodeling of its Montreal dealership in Saint-Laurent.

The two-story, 31,000 sq.-ft. building features large sliding doors that support the indoor showroom and truck display. The driver’s lounge has movable walls, which allows flexibility in room configuration and increased space for customer events, the company said.

“Our new-look dealership is not only a beautiful building, it’s very comfortable and convenient for our customers,” said Mike Parent, Kenworth Montreal general manager.

More than 200 people attended a ceremony marking the completion of the project.

With 20 service bays, the site is one of the largest service centers in Canada, and operates 7 days a week with multiple shifts.

The dealership is located at 7500 Trans-Canada Highway.