Kinedyne plans to deliver new cargo solutions for final-mile deliveries

ATLANTA, Ga. – Fleets serving all-important final mile deliveries generated through e-commerce need to load and unload in some tight places. But Kinedyne is bringing a load-rated curtain-sided system to North America that will make it easier to access the cargo.

“e-commerce is creating new cargo challenges, and Kinedyne is delivering new cargo solutions,” said Paul Wolford, vice-president – sales and marketing.

Van walls and truck body walls are replaced with the curtain that slides open from side to side, and secures in place with a single handle rather than the multiple buckles usually seen in curtain-sided trailers. It can be installed on 53-foot trailers, short truck bodies up to 28 feet long, and even tapered truck bodies.

The curtains glide in a track on patented three-roller supports that include a steel horizontal roller which helps to keep things from binding.

“Popular in Europe, load-rated curtains become part of a vehicle’s overall load securement system. They save time, weight and fuel, while providing sideways restraint to otherwise fully secured loads up to the curtain’s stated rating,” Wolford said. “Our rated curtains will display their load rating as either allowable weight per pallet width, allowable weight per pallet space or total payload of evenly distributed pallets across the entire deck space. Forward and rear cargo restraint must still be provided by headboards, tailboards and other traditional load securement methods.”

The company used the resources of its sister company, Wistra Cargo Control, and one of its European suppliers, Versus-Omega, to bring the products to North America.

Supporting that new product is a new double-decking system, which creates a second level for cargo. That can help to maximize load density in operations which would otherwise run out of space before reaching maximum allowable weights. The configurations can support between 13,000 and 24,000 pounds on second loading levels.