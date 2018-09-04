Kriska acquires BTC Express

PRESCOTT, Ont. – Kriska Transportation Group (KTG) has acquired BTC Express of Brantford, Ont., which will continue to operate under general manager Jacob Bicz.

Brothers Jacob and Han Bicz have owned and operated BTC for the past 10 years. The second-generation family business is an asset-based truckload fleet specializing in refrigerated freight. It has 65 power units and 150 trailers, serving lanes across Canada and the U.S.

“When my brother Jan and I decided it was time to sell our business, we carefully considered whom we wanted to align our people and our customers with,” said Jacob Bicz, “Jan will pursue other interests, but I wanted to stay and grow the business. KTG offers each of us what we wanted, including a culture that we see as a great fit. KTG will let us be who we have been, but help us be better. The future is bright for BTC with KTG, and that’s what we wanted.”

“KTG is very excited to welcome BTC, and its employees, contractors and customers to the KTG family,” says KTG CEO Mark Seymour. “BTC will compliment well with the other KTG operating companies who function in the temperature-controlled space. That is a big part of our value proposition on both assets and brokerage. BTC is a safe, well managed and family-oriented company. That fits perfectly with KTG values.”

Kriska Transportation Group was founded in 2014. Its brands include Kriska Holdings Limited, Mill Creek Motor Freight LP, JMF Transport (1992) Ltée., Transpro Freight Systems Limited, Service Freight Systems and BTC Express.