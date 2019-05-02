Kriska acquires Champion Express

MILTON, Ont. — Kriska Transportation Group (KTG) announced it has acquired Milton’s Champion Express.

Under the terms, Champion will continue to be led by its current management team.

“We are excited to bring the Champion Express team of experienced logistics professionals, into the KTG family,” said KTG CEO, Mark Seymour. “Champion has a long-standing reputation of white-glove like care and attention to their customer base. We expect these customers to benefit from the additional support KTG has to offer, and we believe this will bring growth opportunities for all parties involved.”

Champion business manager Peter Jenkins added: “Champion Express Ltd is excited to be joining the KTG family of companies. Being part of a group with an impressive amount of assets will further our capabilities when servicing our customers. We are proud of our team’s dedication and strong customer relationships. The support of KTG will enable Champion to strengthen these relationships and build on our accomplishments.”