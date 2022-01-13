Kroeplin to lead Rush Truck Centres sales in GTA

Rush Truck Centres of Canada on Thursday welcomed Barry Kroeplin into a new role as the regional vice-president of sales for the Greater Toronto Area.

Barry Kroeplin (Photo: Rush Truck Centres)

“Barry brings 30-plus years of trucking experience including management roles with major OEMs and truck dealerships. We look forward to continuing to grow our brand awareness and market share in the Greater Toronto Area with the expertise and leadership support Barry brings to our team,” said Fred Hildebrand, vice-president of sales and Idealease at Rush Truck Centres of Canada.