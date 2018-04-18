Lafert names two new sales reps

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Lafert North America has added two new sales representatives to its team.

Joel Fernandes joins the company after nine years in the construction and power distribution industry. He is a graduate of the University of Toronto and brings the ability to problem solve and provide the support required to meet industry needs.

Jesse Sagoo has 12 years of technical sales in the power distribution market segment. Sagoo holds an Electrical Engineering Technology designation from Humber College; he uses this training and experience to build customer relations and deliver positive value to his new role.