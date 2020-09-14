Latest Ritchie Bros. auction attracts 16,000 bidders

EDMONTON, Alta. — Ritchie Bros. sold close to 10,000 items worth $91 million at its latest auction in Edmonton, the company said Monday.

The Sept. 9 – 12 online auction attracted 16,000 bidders from 49 countries, up 11% from last year, it said.

The latest auction attracted 16,000 bidders. (File photo)

Canadian bidders purchased 91% of the equipment. Buyers from Ireland, India and Singapore bought the rest.

“We continue to attract record numbers of bidders in 2020, resulting in strong pricing across most equipment categories in last week’s Edmonton auction,” said Andrew Lutic, regional sales manager at Ritchie Bros.

The items were sold on behalf of some 1,200 owners, the company said.