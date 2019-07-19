Lettrapub opens vehicle graphics shop in Montreal

SAINTE-MARIE, Que. – Lettrapub has opened a new installation site in Montreal, better supporting vehicle lettering activities.
The location at 1402 Saint-Armour Street, Ville Saint-Laurent, specializes in large-format digital printing and has three large service doors to accommodate trucks, trailers, and buses.
“With the construction of a new 19,000-sq-ft plant in Sainte-Marie and this new facility in Montreal, we want to move up a gear and ensure that we have the resources to serve all our customers well,” said Stephane Labillois, the company’s new CEO.
Lettrapub has been in business since 1994.
