Lettrapub opens vehicle graphics shop in Montreal

SAINTE-MARIE, Que. – Lettrapub has opened a new installation site in Montreal, better supporting vehicle lettering activities.

The location at 1402 Saint-Armour Street, Ville Saint-Laurent, specializes in large-format digital printing and has three large service doors to accommodate trucks, trailers, and buses.

“With the construction of a new 19,000-sq-ft plant in Sainte-Marie and this new facility in Montreal, we want to move up a gear and ensure that we have the resources to serve all our customers well,” said Stephane Labillois, the company’s new CEO.

Lettrapub has been in business since 1994.