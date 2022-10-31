Lingnes De Camions Zora – opens up operations in Saint Eustache, Quebec

The HW Transportation Group (www.hwtg.ca) based out of Mississauga, ON is pleased to introduce its newest operating division Lingnes De Camions Zora, a sister company to Canadian Flatbeds Ltd., who is well established and designated as one of Canada’s fastest growing companies 2019, 2020, & 2021.

This operating terminal is part of our strategic growth initiative that allows us to service our customers at a deeper level and provide reach along the 401 corridor, as well as in and out of the United States. Moreover, this enhances our network operations in Milton, Ontario & Toledo, Ohio, while complimenting our yards in Windsor, Cambridge & Concord, ON. Additionally, we will be launching a company wide LCV program which will run between Windsor, Milton, Kingston (Q1/23) & Saint Eustache.

We complement our operational network with running best in class tractors and trailers that provide Flatbed, Refrigerated, Dry Van, Over Dimensional & Heavy Weight services. In fact, we have over 500 pieces of equipment in our operating network.

Our owner and founder Harry Wadhwa has let the industry know, “My friends we are here to do business”.

Under the HW Transportation Group banner, we stand united in our mission to drive excellence in the transportation and 3PL business sectors by providing diverse, comprehensive, and customized supply chain solutions to corporate North America, exceeding client expectations. We look to earn our Quebec customers trust and business. contact@camionszora.ca