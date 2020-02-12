Link appoints Mike Leakey VP of sales and marketing

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — Link Manufacturing has appointed Mike Leakey vice-president of sales and marketing, the company announced Tuesday.

Leakey brings 32 years of sales, engineering and marketing management experience to his new post.

“Mike has an exemplary record of sales and marketing leadership and success,” said Jim Huls, president of Link.

“His deep and intimate understanding of the commercial vehicle marketplace will be an extraordinary asset as we continue to execute our strategy for growth.”

Link also announced the appointment of Todd Smith as senior OE account manager. He is an experienced sales and marketing professional with 21 years of experience.

Link manufactures a variety of suspension systems for commercial vehicles and equipment.