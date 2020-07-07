Lion Electric delivers waste truck to Waste Connections

QUEBEC CITY, Que. — The Lion Electric Co. and Boivin Evolution (BEV) have sold their first Lion8 chassis with fully automated side load bodies to Waste Connections, a provider of non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling and disposal services in the U.S. and Canada

The introduction of these electric vehicles into markets in Washington and Florida will represent the first applications of zero-emission trucks with fully electric waste collection bodies and automated arms in North America, says Lion.

The Lion8 battery-electric refuse truck. (Photo: Lion Electric)

“Initially, two trucks will be put into service, one in Vancouver, Washington, and the other in Miami, Florida. We hope this is a first order and that many more will follow, “said Patrick Gervais, vice-president of marketing and communications for Lion.

The trucks will be delivered and put into service before the end of 2020. Waste Connections will maintain them, supported by local Lion teams. “We currently have an Experience Center in Seattle, and we are about to open another one in Florida,” said Gervais. These centers are notably designed to inform fleets about electrification, the capabilities of electric vehicles and vehicle charging.

Waste Connections says this investment furthers its sustainability efforts and is consistent with its commitment to growing and expanding its environmental initiatives through technology and innovation. “Developed for the electric market, the combination of the Lion8 chassis and the BEV all-electric automated side-loading body offers a cost-effective waste management solution, which reduces greenhouse gas emissions”, says the company.

“We are excited to lead the industry with the introduction of the Lion-Boivin electric vehicles to our markets and look forward to expanding their application,” said Worthing F. Jackman, president and CEO of Waste Connections. “This investment in zero emission vehicles furthers our continuing efforts to reduce our environmental impact and expand our capabilities within the communities we serve.”

With its 252-kilowatt batteries, the Lion-BEV waste collection truck offers a range of 130 miles on a single charge, providing a full day of operation (1,200 households). It does not require hydraulic pumps, valves, hoses or fluid. All arm and body movements are powered by the battery that drives electric motors for each function.

Lion says overnight recharging when the truck is not in operation and when the demand for electricity is lower reduces energy costs.

Savings on total energy costs could reach 80%, adds Lion, and maintenance costs can be reduced by 60% thanks to the simple electric powertrain that requires little maintenance and has few components.

In addition, Lion will deliver two roll-off trucks by the end of the year to Ecomaine, a non-profit waste management company located in Portland, Maine. “We also hope this is the first order from several others to follow,” said Gervais.

Asked if we will soon see all-electric Lion-BEV waste collection trucks in Canada, Gervais told TruckNews.com that several discussions are underway, but that there is nothing concrete yet. “We hope the Waste Connections announcement will make things move.”