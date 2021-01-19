Loop Energy promotes George Rubin

Loop Energy has appointed George Rubin chief commercial officer, the company announced Tuesday.

He will also become a member of the executive management team, it said.

Loop, based in Burnaby, B.C., provides hydrogen fuel cell solutions for the medium-to-heavy-duty commercial vehicle market.

Source: Loop Energy

Rubin, who joined the company last year, will be responsible for Loop’s global commercial activities, and driving business and revenue growth in existing and new markets.

He will work closely with Loop’s product development team to design, launch and introduce new products.

“Mr. Rubin’s distinctive skillset, which includes a strong scientific background and hands-on experience building sales, business development and marketing organizations, makes him inherently suitable for steering Loop’s commercial market growth,” said Ben Nyland, president and chief executive officer of Loop.

“As the company increases its product offerings to meet a widening group of customers domestically and abroad, George will be invaluable to harnessing the world’s ever-increasing interest for sustainable hydrogen solutions to meet growing power demands.”

Rubin has more than 15 years of experience in management roles at renewable energy companies.

He holds a master’s degree in quantum radio physics, is a chartered financial analyst, and brings to Loop both capital market and corporate finance experience from two investment firms, the company said.