Love’s Travel Stops marks 60 years of operations

Love’s Travel Stops is celebrating 60 years of operations, since its first store opened in Watonga, Okla., in 1964.

Tom and Judy Love were looking for a way to support their growing family, the company recounts. So, they leased a filling station in Watonga, and that store led to a nationally recognized brand of truck stops.

(Photo: Love’s Travel Stops)

“While a lot has changed in six decades, the heart of Love’s has not, and it’s now alive in four generations of our family,” the Love family said in a news release. “We are so grateful for our incredible team members – past and present – whose contributions play a role in shaping our company. Growth and innovation of our product offerings, living our core values and culture daily, and dedication to clean places, friendly faces are what this company was started on in 1964.”

Love’s is still family owned and operated and is a national travel stop and convenience store network with 637 locations in 42 states and nearly 40,000 employees in North America and Europe. Its family of companies includes Musket Corp., Trillium Energy Solutions, Gemini and Speedco.

“Tom Love said it best, ‘yesterday’s trophies don’t win tomorrow’s games,’ and even after six decades we still live by that motto, constantly innovating and improving,” said Shane Wharton, president of Love’s.