Mack Anthem to haul legendary racecar

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The official hauler of Nascar is now the official hauler for Richard Petty Motorsports’ legendary number 43 racecar.

Driven by Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr., Mack said the partnership that has its Anthem transporting the car will also make it possible for the company to offer customers unforgettable experiences at tracks around the U.S.

“It just had to be a Mack Anthem, a new American icon, hauling the number 43 car made famous by “The King” Richard Petty,” said John Walsh, Mack vice-president of marketing. “Bubba Wallace has brought great new energy to the sport, and we’re looking forward to sharing that excitement with customers.”

Wallace is the first full-time African-American Nascar driver since the 1970s, coming in second at the 2018 Daytona 500, the best performance by an African-American driver.

“Key to the success of any partnership like this is a genuine connection between the two brands,” Walsh said. “Both Mack and Richard Petty Motorsports are distinctly American, with strong pasts, ground-breaking presents and bright futures.”

