Mack LR Electric enters serial production

Mack Trucks’ first fully electric Class 8 model, the Mack LR Electric refuse vehicle, has officially entered serial production at the OEM’s facility in Macungie, Pa.

Look no further than the copper-colored bulldog hood ornament to spot the trucks with the fully electric drivetrain.

Macks with electric drivetrains are easily identified by copper-colored bulldogs. (Photo: Mack Trucks)

“We are fulfilling customer orders as we speak,” said Gunnar Brunius, vice-president and general manager at the Lehigh Valley Operations facility.

“Mack has long been a leader in the refuse segment, and we couldn’t be more pleased to now be producing Mack LR Electric vehicles to help our customers meet their sustainability goals,” said Jonathan Randall, senior vice-president — sales and commercial operations.

The truck comes with four NMC (Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide) lithium-ion batteries, charged by a 150kW charging system. Together they power everything from the wheels to onboard accessories through 12-, 24- and 600-volt circuits. A three-mode regenerative braking system supports the recharging and range.

Plans to launch the LR Electric emerged in 2018, and a demonstration unit was delivered to the New York City Department of Sanitation in September 2020, followed a month later by a unit for Republic Services.