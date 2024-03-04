Mack recognizes Canadian dealership; names Dealer of the Year

Vision Truck Group in Cambridge, Ont., was named Canada’s Mack Financial Services Dealer of the Year.

The dealership is also listed as one of the 2023 winners of Mack Truck’s regional sales division awards representing Canada, the company said in the release.

Meanwhile, Nextran Truck Centers of Tuscumbia, Ala., is the Mack Trucks 2023 North American Dealer of the Year.

Nextran Truck Centers has 25 locations in Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Missouri and Wyoming.

Nextran Truck Centers of Tuscumbia, Ala., is the Mack Trucks 2023 North American Dealer of the Year. (Photo: Mack Trucks)

The full list of Mack Trucks 2023 winners for its regional sales divisions includes:

Northeast Region: Ballard Truck Center, Tewksbury, Massachusetts

Southeast Region: Nextran Truck Centers, Tuscumbia, Alabama

Central Region: Vanguard Truck Centers, St. Louis, Missouri

Southwest Region: Bruckner’s Truck and Equipment, Amarillo, Tex

West Region: Vanguard Truck Centers, Phoenix, Arizona

Canada Region: Vision Truck Group, Cambridge, Ontario