Mack recognizes Canadian dealership; names Dealer of the Year
Vision Truck Group in Cambridge, Ont., was named Canada’s Mack Financial Services Dealer of the Year.
The dealership is also listed as one of the 2023 winners of Mack Truck’s regional sales division awards representing Canada, the company said in the release.
Meanwhile, Nextran Truck Centers of Tuscumbia, Ala., is the Mack Trucks 2023 North American Dealer of the Year.
Nextran Truck Centers has 25 locations in Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Missouri and Wyoming.
The full list of Mack Trucks 2023 winners for its regional sales divisions includes:
Northeast Region: Ballard Truck Center, Tewksbury, Massachusetts
Southeast Region: Nextran Truck Centers, Tuscumbia, Alabama
Central Region: Vanguard Truck Centers, St. Louis, Missouri
Southwest Region: Bruckner’s Truck and Equipment, Amarillo, Tex
West Region: Vanguard Truck Centers, Phoenix, Arizona
Canada Region: Vision Truck Group, Cambridge, Ontario
