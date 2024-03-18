Mack Trucks opens 2025 calendar contest

The Mack Trucks 2025 calendar contest is now open.

Mack customers can submit photos and videos of their trucks so that users can vote for a dozen Bulldogs to be featured in the next year’s edition. The top entries for each category will be featured for one month in the 2025 calendar.

The contest is open to trucks in revenue operation (trucks currently working in fleets and not collector or antique vehicles).

Mack Trucks’ 2025 calendar contest is now open (Photo: Supplied)

The voting categories are aligned with Mack’s truck models, the Mack Anthem, Granite, Pinnacle, TerraPro, Mack LR and Mack MD, plus a legacy category for models no longer in production but still in revenue operation.

The entry period for the contest runs from March 18 through the end of the contest. Online voting runs from April 1 through April 30, and Mack fans are allowed to vote once daily for their choice.

Last year, more than 170,000 votes were cast for the 2024 calendar, with 185 entries.

Winners will be announced in early May, and Mack Trucks will schedule a professional photo shoot for each winning entry for the calendar.

Oldest functioning truck

In honor of Mack Trucks’ 125th anniversary in 2025, the oldest Mack truck still working in revenue operation will automatically win a spot in the calendar.

The age of the vehicle will be determined by the build date associated with the vehicle identification number (VIN), verified by Mack Trucks. The winner must still be in regular service, as opposed to being a historic, or a show truck.

Earn more votes

Several other new enhancements have been added to the entry and voting procedures.

Those who enter the contest before April 1 will earn an additional 125 bonus votes. Another 125 votes can be received by submitting a video entry, along with the truck photo.

Mack encourages contestants to check its social media channels for special promotions, Bonus Vote Days, when daily votes could count for double or even triple. In addition, all entries are eligible to be promoted to Mack’s 700,0000+ followers across its social channels.

Full contest rules and procedures can be found here.