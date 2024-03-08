Magi receives 2024 Women with Drive Leadership Award

Angelique Magi received the Women with Drive 2024 Leadership Award, at the Trucking HR Canada’s 10th annual leadership summit.

The award recognizes the industry professional’s leadership, commitment to keeping the supply chain moving, and dedication to supporting peers and the next generations of the industry’s workforce.

Magi, vice-president and head of insurance at Element Fleet Management, has been a part of the transportation industry for more than a decade. She is an experienced innovator in specialty lines and strategic initiatives, Trucking HR Canada said. During her career, she has developed strong skills in high-risk specialty lines, risk management, commercial insurance, and innovative “disruptive” insurance products, it added.

THRC’s CEO, Angela Splinter, (left) awarded Angelique Magi (right) with the 2024 Women with Drive Leadership Award. (Photo: John G Smith)

In her acceptance speech, Magi said she was surprised and honored to get the award.

She later added the sense of community makes her more involved within the transportation industry, despite working in the insurance sector. Magi also attributed her accomplishments to the ability to be her true self with people she works with — which she finds most valuable.

“Every single major change in my life, where I was championed, supported, and where I was welcomed was in the transportation industry,” she said.

Magi’s accomplishments not only in the insurance but transportation industry have been exceptional, added Claudia Milicevic, president at Loadlink Technologies, in a congratulatory video played at the event.

“She has not only broken the glass ceiling, she shattered it.”