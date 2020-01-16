Magnum expands Abbotsford warehouse, doubles inventory capacity

ABBOTSFORD, B.C. – Magnum Trailer and Equipment has added 7,300 sq.ft. of space to its warehouse facility in Abbotsford, B.C., in a move to support a new Quick Ship Program that will increase inventory levels and reduce lead times on shipments.

The footprint of the overall warehouse is now 20% larger, and the inventory capacity has doubled.

“We have changed our manufacturing model to enable larger stocking of high moving products that will reduce delivery lead time for customers and make life easier for our dealers and distributors,” said David McLucas, vice-president – truck accessories.

Quick Ship promises next-day shipping and reduced lead times on popular moose and tube bumpers, chain hangers, and cab guards. That will support a just-in-time inventory management process for dealers.

Magnum Trailer and Equipment has been in business since 1984 and includes divisions devoted to truck accessories, trailer design and manufacturing, and truck and trailer service.