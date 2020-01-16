Truck News

News

Magnum expands Abbotsford warehouse, doubles inventory capacity

Upgrades to Magnum’s warehouse will support a new Quick Ship Program that will increase inventory levels and reduce lead times on shipments.

ABBOTSFORD, B.C. – Magnum Trailer and Equipment has added 7,300 sq.ft. of space to its warehouse facility in Abbotsford, B.C., in a move to support a new Quick Ship Program that will increase inventory levels and reduce lead times on shipments.

The footprint of the overall warehouse is now 20% larger, and the inventory capacity has doubled.

“We have changed our manufacturing model to enable larger stocking of high moving products that will reduce delivery lead time for customers and make life easier for our dealers and distributors,” said David McLucas, vice-president – truck accessories.

Quick Ship promises next-day shipping and reduced lead times on popular moose and tube bumpers, chain hangers, and cab guards. That will support a just-in-time inventory management process for dealers.

Magnum Trailer and Equipment has been in business since 1984 and includes divisions devoted to truck accessories, trailer design and manufacturing, and truck and trailer service.


John G Smith

John G Smith

John G. Smith is the editorial director of Newcom Media's trucking and supply chain publications -- including Today's Trucking, trucknews.com, TruckTech, Transport Routier, Canadian Shipper, Inside Logistics, Solid Waste & Recycling, and Road Today. The award-winning journalist has covered the trucking industry since 1995, when he was named the editor of Truck News and led the development of trucknews.com. Since then he has been a contributing editor to industry publications across North America, served as a frequent speaker on industry topics, and been honored for his coverage of business and technical matters alike.
All posts by
Print this page

Have your say:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*