NORTH CANTON, Ohio – Timken has named Albert Mammarella the national sales manager – automotive/commercial vehicle aftermarket in a role that will have him focusing on Canada.

Mammarella brings 30 years of industry experience to the role, said the supplier of bearings and power transmission products.

Much of his career was spent as the owner and operator of Magnum Automotive. Before that he was a sales manager for Motorcade Industries and Albatross Automotive.