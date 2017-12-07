Manac opens new facility in Dorval

BOUCHERVILLE, Que. – Manac announced today it has opened a new sales, parts and service center in Dorval, Que.

The new location (1350 Hymus Boulevard) opened on December 4. It is strategically located alongside highways 20 and 40, the easily accessible site is part of Manac’s plan to enhance its presence in the Montreal West Island. The sales office opened December 4 and the parts and service departments will open in February 2018.

“The addition of a sales, parts and service center in this strategic area, is not only in response to our clientele’s needs for proximity and availability in the West Island, but also to serve our numerous customers who travel through the Greater Montreal area.” said Luc St-Jacques, general sales manager for Quebec.

The new location will include a sales team, a yard to hold about 100 semi-trailers and a service repair shop with parts distribution.

“The new branch will create jobs in the Dorval area and Manac is actively looking for new team members, including semi-trailer mechanics, parts clerks, and supervisors.”

You can contact the new Manac sales, parts and service center at (833) 626-2248.