Manac opens research and innovation center

ST-GEORGES, Que. – Manac has opened a 62,000 sq.-ft. research and innovation center.

The company says its new center will help support and accelerate Manac’s research and product design efforts, will optimize manufacturing processes, and allow it to implement new business information systems.

“This collaborative space consolidates the jobs of engineers, technicians, designers, analysts and consultants and creates a technologically elite community of which we are very proud,” said Rodrick Levesque, director of product engineering at Manac.

