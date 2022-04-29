Manitoba budget commits $1.5 billion for highways over three years

Manitoba will invest $1.5 billion in its highway network over the next three years, part of $2.4 billion in infrastructure funding included in the 2022 provincial budget.

Upgrades to highways within the Manitoba Trade and Commerce Grid will ultimately represent 36.5% (7,112 km) of the province’s all-weather road network, and 6,000 km of the work has already been completed, the province said.

The Winnipeg One Million Perimeter Highway Freeway Initiative, meanwhile, will support a Perimeter Highway in Winnipeg and surrounding communities. Related projects also include building a new interchange at the Perimeter Highway and St. Mary’s Road, and designing another interchange at McGillivray Boulevard.

(Photo: istock)

“Our government recognizes targeted investments in roadways and bridges are foundational to our economic growth and the quality of life for all Manitobans,” Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Doyle Piwniuk said in a press release. “Advancing our highway network will enable market access for international, interprovincial and regional movement of goods, and will position our province to become a national transportation hub.”

Chris Lorenc, president of the Manitoba Heavy Construction Association, applauded the three-year capital plan.

“When industry can plan ahead, the province gets the best value for its annual budgets,” he said.