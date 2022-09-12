Manitoba trucking teams pull for United Way

Manitoba Trucking Association (MTA) members pulled together for a good cause on Friday, when the Truck Pull for United Way returned for the first time since 2019.

Transolutions Truck Centres placed first among 12 teams, pulling the province’s first fully electric straight truck a distance of 125 feet in 14.1 seconds. A tie-breaker placed Maxim Truck and Trailer in second place at 15.33 seconds, and Bison Transport in third at 15.64 seconds.

(Photo: MTA)

The truck pull was one of several activities hosted during National Trucking Week celebrations.

One hundred golfers at Wednesday’s Vehicle Maintenance Council Golf Tournament in Starbuck raised funds for the association’s scholarship fund.

Just a day earlier, the MTA had awarded academic and apprenticeship scholarships to the latest recipients. The association gives $16,000 in scholarships to provincial residents every year.

Drivers themselves also enjoyed almost 800 burgers during Thursday’s Driver Appreciation Barbecue at the Headingley and Emerson weigh scales.