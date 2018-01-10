Manitoulin buys Direct Right Cartage

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Manitoulin Transport announced today that it has acquired Direct Right Cartage.

This is the seventh purchase for Manitoulin in the last 12 months.

According to Manitoulin, the acquisition builds on its existing intermodal offerings and signifies Manitoulin’s intent to further expand its capabilities in this service.

“Customer demand is a key influencer in Manitoulin’s business decisions and this latest transaction further demonstrates that we listen,” said Jeff King, president, Manitoulin Transport. “This purchase enables Manitoulin to provide a higher level of service and frequency of intermodal service within Canada. We will continue to look for opportunities such as this to build out our services and coverage to ensure our offerings meet our customers’ evolving needs.”

Direct Right Cartage was founded by Paul Enright and John Farrugia in 1982, initially to serve the time-sensitive transportation needs of Canada’s entertainment industry. Direct Right has expanded its expertise and geographic scope to cover all industries, including automotive, plastic, retail, packaged foods, and other general commodities. It is headquartered in Brampton, Ont. and has locations in Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary, Winnipeg, and Montreal. Its founders, John Farrugia and Paul Enright, will continue in their respective leadership roles.

“John and I are both delighted to join the Manitoulin Group of Companies,” said Paul Enright, co-founder of Direct Right Cartage. “Manitoulin is one of the more prominent companies in the transportation industry and we have long admired its history and brand. We are excited to introduce our customers to the Manitoulin Group, given the holistic and global supply chain services it can offer. ”

“Through this transaction, customers of Direct Right Cartage now have more options at their disposal in terms of coverage and supply chain services,” added Gord Smith, chief executive officer, Manitoulin Group of Companies. “Manitoulin’s ability to extend customers’ reach from Canada to the rest of the world through multiple supply chain service offerings, gives them a significant competitive advantage. We look forward to working with them and contributing to their success as a true business partner.”