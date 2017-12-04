Manitoulin Transport buys Alberta’s Duckering’s Transport

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Manitoulin Transport has acquired Duckering’s Transport.

Duckering’s is a less than truckload (LTL) service provider from Red Deer, Alta.

Manitoulin says the acquisition builds on its many previous investments in Western Canada in recent years and further demonstrates its commitment to provide the most comprehensive coverage across Canada.

“Duckering’s Transport has carved out a niche for itself in the Alberta LTL marketplace and earned a reputation for on-time delivery as well as a customer-first philosophy that we share,” said Jeff King, president, Manitoulin Transport. “It is an important addition to Manitoulin as it instantly increases our direct service footprint with over 100 new direct service points. This, combined with our technology, equipment and best-in-class supply chain processes, means that businesses in the region can connect faster and more easily with customers and prospects across the province and around the globe. This will help them compete and grow in an increasingly competitive world.”

Duckering’s Transport was founded by Clarence Duckering in 1971 and has remained a family-owned business for more than 40 years. Headquartered in Red Deer, AB, it has terminal facilities in Brooks, Calgary, Camrose, Edmonton, Fort McMurray, Lethbridge, and Medicine Hat.

“We are delighted to welcome Duckering’s into the Manitoulin fold,” said Don Goodwill, president, Manitoulin Group of Companies. “We look forward to introducing Duckering’s customers not only to the trusted services of Manitoulin Transport but also to the wealth of additional offerings they now have at their fingertips through Manitoulin Group of Companies. We believe our one-stop-shop for all transportation and logistics needs, combined with our unsurpassed coverage, positions us well to contribute to our customers’ success and fulfill our goal of becoming a true business partner. To this end David Duckering will remain with the company in a management capacity to help ensure a smooth transition for all Duckering’s customers.”