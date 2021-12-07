Matcom sets sights on West Coast markets

Matcom, an industrial machinery mover and warehousing operation headquartered in the Greater Toronto Area, is now expanding its reach along the West Coast.

The business opened its second office in Surrey, B.C., in early October to support the efforts.

While manufacturing, industrial and construction activity has been growing in B.C., businesses in the market are also facing high occupancy rates and few warehousing options, the company says.

“We are excited to make this move and cannot wait to service the machinery moving sector and all the affiliated services that go with it in Western Canada,” said president Matthew Rix, announcing the official opening.

Matcom has operated for almost 40 years, serving all of Ontario, selected provinces, and parts of the U.S. with industrial service, warehousing and logistics support.