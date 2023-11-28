Menzies promoted to editorial director at TruckNews.com, Today’s Trucking

James Menzies, the editor of TruckNews.com and Today’s Trucking magazine, has been promoted to editorial director in a role that will involve greater oversight of the brands’ editorial teams and content.

“Over the past two decades, James has established himself as one of the most recognized and respected voices in North America’s trucking industry,” said John G. Smith, Newcom Media’s vice-president – content and development.

“During his four years as editor, he has already strengthened our content with his keen news sense, a deep understanding of technical issues, and comprehensive test drives. A trusted voice like his is more important than ever as the trucking industry is transformed by new technologies and regulatory demands.”

James Menzies

Menzies’ column writing was honored earlier this year with a gold medal in the National Magazine Awards’ B2B category, and one of the top scores overall at the Canadian Online Publishing Awards. He was editor of Truck News and TruckNews.com when they were acquired by Newcom Media.

Smith, who previously served as editorial director, takes on an expanded vice-presidential role that involves leading all Newcom Media editorial and creative services teams in the trucking, insurance, financial services, dental, and retail style sectors.