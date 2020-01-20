Meritor buys TransPower

TROY, Mich. – Meritor has announced its acquisition of TransPower, which the company says will advance its electrification expertise.

“We are excited to welcome TransPower to the Meritor family as we continue providing our customers with sophisticated electric drivetrain solutions,” said Jay Craig, Meritor’s CEO and president. “This acquisition enables us to further position the company as a premier supplier of electrification technologies for commercial vehicles.”

California-based TransPower provides integrated drive systems, full electric truck solutions and energy storage subsystems to manufacturers of trucks, buses, refuse vehicles and terminal tractors. It was founded in 2010.

Meritor says the acquisition will help it advance its Blue Horizon brand, which represents the company’s platform of electrification technologies.