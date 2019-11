VILLE de LERY, Que. – Mexuscan Cargo has made a $750,000 donation to the Horizon Multifunctional Center, a non-profit organization dedicated to helping adults with disabilities.

A check was presented by Robert Goyette, president of the board for Mexuscan Cargo, on Nov. 6.

The money will be used to acquire a building that will be named the Robert Goyette Pavilion.