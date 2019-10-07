MGF acquires Miami logistics company

TORONTO, Ont. – Manitoulin Global Forwarding (MGF) has acquired Demark Global Logistics of Miami, Fla., the company announced Monday.

The acquisition complements the purchase of N/J International Inc. of Houston, Texas, last year, and further demonstrates the continued expansion of MGF into the U.S., it said.

Established in 1991, Demark Global Logistics specializes in logistics solutions for general commodities, textiles and furniture. It has a second location in New Jersey, N.Y., and a network of agents around the world.

“We are thrilled to welcome Demark Global Logistics into the ever-expanding Manitoulin family,” said Dwayne Hihn, president, MGF.

“Demark, like Manitoulin, has built their business from the ground up, fully committed to doing what’s best for the customer.”

A member of Manitoulin Group of Companies, MGF is a freight forwarding solutions provider, operating worldwide.

“We are confident that our customers will be in excellent hands with MGF and will experience a seamless transition,” said Mirna Ramirez, president and chief executive officer, Demark Global Logistics.

“It was important for us to hand over the reins of our family business to a reputable company that strives to make a difference for their customers.”