Minimizer appoints Tony Henningson CFO

BLOOMING PRAIRIE, Minn. – Fender maker Minimizer has hired Tony Henningson as chief financial officer.

Henningson previously served as vice-president of finance for KTM North America in Murrieta, Calif. He has also held leadership roles at Pillsbury, Polaris, Genmar and PBH Marine Group.

“Tony brings nearly 30 years of finance and management experience, and will play a crucial role in facilitating and implementing our growth strategy,” said Christopher Thorpe, Minimizer president and CEO.

Minimizer was acquired by private equity investor Capital Partners in 2018.