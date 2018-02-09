Minimizer names two North American sales managers

BLOOMING PRAIRIE, Minn. — Minimizer announced the addition of Brian Purcell and Mitch Hollifield as the company’s new North American regional sales managers today.

Purcell will oversee the North American Western based sales team and Hollifield will be in charge of the North American Eastern based sales team.

“In their new roles, Brian and Mitch will oversee a total of 12 territory managers in their respective regions with responsibility for daily tactical sales goals as well as our strategic growth plans,” says Craig Kruckeberg, CEO and chief visionary.

Purcell comes to Minimizer with an extensive background in the heavy duty parts industry, including experience working with most of our current distributor networks. Prior to joining Minimizer, Purcell worked for a national chemical company handling aftermarket groups including Fleet Pride, HDA Truck Pride, VIPAR, Power Heavy duty, Aurora, CNH, John Deere, Caterpillar, MSC, Grainger and Fastenal.

“I’m really looking forward to working with this impressive team and helping them and the company to surpass our aggressive growth plans in 2018 and beyond. Minimizer is an exciting, fast-paced, growth-oriented company,” said Purcell.

Mitch Hollifield also comes to Minimizer with years of industry knowledge and has managed both direct sales and distributor sales forces. In his most recent role he supervised managers, call centers, and customer service.

“I am very thankful for the opportunity to leverage my skill sets to help build strong relationships with our distributors and our sales team,” Hollifield said.